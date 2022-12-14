Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CASP opened at GBX 4.24 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.48. Caspian Sunrise has a 52-week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.42 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

