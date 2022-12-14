Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance
Shares of LON CASP opened at GBX 4.24 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.48. Caspian Sunrise has a 52-week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.42 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.
About Caspian Sunrise
