Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.36

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 2084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $601.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 48.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

