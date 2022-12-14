Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.56. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.60.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

