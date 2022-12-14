CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Critical Review

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% CBAK Energy Technology 4.56% 1.26% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dragonfly Energy and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.06 $61.49 million $0.11 11.09

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Dragonfly Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

