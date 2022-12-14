CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 838.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 on Wednesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

