Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

