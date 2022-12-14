Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater comprises approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

