Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.34 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 115,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,000. Medtronic makes up 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

