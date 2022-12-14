Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 3.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 64.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Corteva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Corteva by 31.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

CTVA opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.