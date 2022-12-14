Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

