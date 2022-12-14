Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

