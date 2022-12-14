Centric Wealth Management Buys 156 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

