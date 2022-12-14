Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 24.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $61,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

