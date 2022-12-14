Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

NYSE MOH opened at $348.70 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,150 shares of company stock worth $68,603,899 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

