Centric Wealth Management Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in NIO were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NIO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 151,311.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,282 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

