Centric Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

