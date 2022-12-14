Centric Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $402.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.90 and a 200-day moving average of $393.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

