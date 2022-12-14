Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.50% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $31.61.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.