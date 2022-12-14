Centric Wealth Management Sells 799,567 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,567 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

