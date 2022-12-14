Centric Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,181 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

