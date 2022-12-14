Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.83

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.83 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 324.80 ($3.98). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 301.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 701,091 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Chemring Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.39. The company has a market capitalization of £870.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,906.25.

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

About Chemring Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

