Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

