Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 35,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,966,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Chewy Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

