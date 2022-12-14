Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.2 %

KMI stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

