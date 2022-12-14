Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 39,753 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,753 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $50,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.