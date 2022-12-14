Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

