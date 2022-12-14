China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 0.4 %

CIADY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.