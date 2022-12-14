China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,038. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.20. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.
About China Shenhua Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.