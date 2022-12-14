China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,038. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.20. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

