China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the November 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SXTC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. 79,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

