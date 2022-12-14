China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Down 80.2% in November

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,136,000 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the November 15th total of 5,751,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Youzan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CHNVF remained flat at 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Youzan has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.10.

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

