Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 689.5% in November

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 689.5% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 193,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,653. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.