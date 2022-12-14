CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,485,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 24,817,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. China Renaissance downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. DBS Vickers downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFHF remained flat at 0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of 0.33 and a 12 month high of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

