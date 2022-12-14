Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.