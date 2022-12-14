Citigroup Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance
BDN opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
