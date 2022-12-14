Citigroup Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.50. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.