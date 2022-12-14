Citigroup Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $270.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $212.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $225.32 on Monday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

