Citigroup Upgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to “Buy”

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,755 shares of company stock valued at $534,127. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,189,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 102,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 702,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

