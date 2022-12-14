Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CZFS opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $295.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.52% of Citizens Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

