Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Citycon Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.90 ($7.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

Shares of COYJF remained flat at 6.02 on Wednesday. Citycon Oyj has a one year low of 6.02 and a one year high of 6.02.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

