Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.2 %

CLNE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.