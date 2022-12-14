Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Pathways Trading Up 33.3 %

CPWY traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,158. Clean Energy Pathways has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

