Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 3.8% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Savior LLC owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

