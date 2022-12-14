Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.0611 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $61.10 million and approximately $224,625.34 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0611 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

