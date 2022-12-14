Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Clovis Oncology Trading Down 33.9 %
Shares of CLVS opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
