CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 354.6% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a growth of 354.6% from the November 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 99,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,330. CLP has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

CLP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

