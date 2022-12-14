Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 162,293 shares.The stock last traded at $66.60 and had previously closed at $67.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after buying an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 133,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

