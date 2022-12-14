Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.84% from the company’s current price.
COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %
COGT opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.