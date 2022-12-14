Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.84% from the company’s current price.

COGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

COGT opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $59,881,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,862,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

