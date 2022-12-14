Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

