Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $488.76

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.76 ($6.00) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.03). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.03), with a volume of 21,236 shares changing hands.

Cohort Stock Up 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 487.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £183.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.68.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.