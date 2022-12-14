Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 20.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.