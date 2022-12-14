Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the November 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Commerzbank Price Performance
Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. 20,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.55.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
